A vendor displaying bangles and other stuff to attract customers at roadside setup.

- PSX turns bullish, gains 692 more points
- PSX turns bullish, gains 692 more points
- Director Directorate of Workers Education Rai Muhammad Akbar briefs the participants during “cleanliness drive in honour of mother earth” & Solidarity with sanitation workers joint collaboration of Komatsu Pakistan Soft (KPS) and Directorate of Workers Education (DWE) at G-8 Markaz.
- Qaiser, delegation discus investment potential in KPT, other ports
- LCCI for deferment of SROs hurting businesses
Pakistan's National News Agency