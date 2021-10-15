A vendor displaying badges to attract the customers in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations at Ganpat Road

APP46-151021 LAHORE: October 15 - A vendor displaying badges to attract the customers in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations at Ganpat Road. APP photo by Tabasam Naveed
APP47-151021 LAHORE: October 15 – A shopkeeper displaying and arranging different kind of decorative stuff to attract the customers in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations at Ganpat Road. APP photo by Tabasam Naveed
APP48-151021 LAHORE: October 15 – A vendor displaying flags to attract the customers in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations at Ganpat Road. APP photo by Tabasam Naveed
APP49-151021 LAHORE: October 15 – A shopkeeper displaying and arranging different kind of decorative stuff to attract the customers in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations at Ganpat Road. APP photo by Tabasam Naveed

