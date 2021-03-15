Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying artificial jewelry to attract the customers at Resham GaliPhotosFeature PhotosA vendor displaying artificial jewelry to attract the customers at Resham Gali Mon, 15 Mar 2021, 9:20 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP25-150321 LARKANA: March 15 - A vendor displaying artificial jewelry to attract the customers at Resham Gali. APP photo by Nadeem AkhtarAPP26-150321LARKANA: March 15 – A vendor displaying artificial jewelry to attract the customers at Resham Gali. APP photo by Nadeem AkhtarRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORVisitors selecting and purchasing artificial jewelry on a stall at Jilani Park during Spring FestivalWomen selecting and purchasing artificial jewelry on jewelry stall at Jilani Park during Spring FestivalA worker busy in embroidery work on ladies wear at his workplace in Resham Gali