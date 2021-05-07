A vendor displaying and selling traditional drink (lassi) to customers for sehri at Kartarpura during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak
APP04-070621 RAWALPINDI: May 07 - A vendor displaying and selling traditional drink (lassi) to customers for sehri at Kartarpura during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood
APP04-070621

ALSO READ  A worker preparing traditional food stuff Balochi Sajji at G-9 Market in the Federal Capital

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR