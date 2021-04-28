A vendor displaying and selling Fruits on roadside in the capital of Punjab Lahore
APP14-280421 LAHORE:-APRIL 28, 2021-A vendor displaying and selling Fruits on roadside in the capital of Punjab Lahore .APP Photo by Amir khan .
APP14-280421

ALSO READ  A local vendor is selling and displaying children handbags to attract the customer at Sadar Chowk

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR