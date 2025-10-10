Friday, October 10, 2025
HomePhotosPhoto FeatureA vendor displaying and selling baby falcons at a roadside stall in...
PhotosPhoto Feature

A vendor displaying and selling baby falcons at a roadside stall in the Provincial Capital.

APP22-101025 QUETTA: October 10 - A vendor displaying and selling baby falcons at a roadside stall in the Provincial Capital. APP/MNN/FHA
8
- Advertisement -
A vendor displaying and selling baby falcons at a roadside stall in the Provincial Capital.
APP22-101025
QUETTA: October 10 – 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan