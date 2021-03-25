A vendor displaying and arranging watermelons to attract the customers at his roadside setup
APP19-250321 QUETTA: March 25  A vendor displaying and arranging watermelons to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer
APP19-250321

ALSO READ  A vendor displaying strawberries to attract customers on handcart at Committee Chowk

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR