Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying and arranging watermelons to attract the customers at his... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying and arranging watermelons to attract the customers at his roadside setup Tue, 30 Mar 2021, 5:02 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP03-300321 ISLAMABAD: March 30 - A vendor displaying and arranging watermelons to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP03-300321 ALSO READ A vendor displaying different kind of household stuff to attract customers at Rawat RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying and arranging dates to attract the customers at his roadside setup A vendor displaying mosquito protective nets to attract the customers at his roadside setup A vendor displaying mosquito protective nets to attract the customers at his roadside setup