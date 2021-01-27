A vendor displaying and arranging sugarcanes to attract the customers at his roadside setup
APP04-270121 SIALKOT: January 27 - A vendor displaying and arranging sugarcanes to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP Photo by Munir Butt
APP04-270121

ALSO READ  Goat trotters on sale for 'Paye' - traditional spicy stew - at a local market in Islamabad.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR