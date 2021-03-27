A vendor displaying and arranging sugarcane pieces to attract the customers at Rice Canal Road
APP14-270321 LARKANA: March 27 - A vendor displaying and arranging sugarcane pieces to attract the customers at Rice Canal Road. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
APP14-270321

ALSO READ  A vendor displaying fruit juices to attract the customers near Dolat Gate Chowk

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR