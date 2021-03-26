Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying and arranging ring stones to attract the customers near... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying and arranging ring stones to attract the customers near Manan Chowk Fri, 26 Mar 2021, 4:59 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP12-260321 QUETTA: March 26 A vendor displaying and arranging ring stones to attract the customers near Manan Chowk. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer APP12-260321 ALSO READ A vendor displaying and arranging melons to attract the customers at his roadside setup RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying the different kind of decorative stuff to attract the customers at his roadside setup A vendor displaying and arranging melons to attract the customers at his roadside setup A vendor displaying the orange juice to attract the customers on his cart at Thandi Sarak