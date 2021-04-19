Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying and arranging prayer caps to attract the customers at... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying and arranging prayer caps to attract the customers at his roadside setup Mon, 19 Apr 2021, 6:20 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP02-190421 ISLAMABAD: April 19 A vendor displaying and arranging prayer caps to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying watermelons to attract the customers at his roadside setup Vendor displaying melons to attract the customers at his roadside setup A woman vendor busy in arranging and displaying household items to attract the customers at her roadside setup