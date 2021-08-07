PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A vendor displaying and arranging national flags and other related stuff to attract the customers at his roadside setup as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners Sat, 7 Aug 2021, 3:52 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP04-070821 RAWALPINDI: August 07 - A vendor displaying and arranging national flags and other related stuff to attract the customers at his roadside setup as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood APP01-070821 APP02-070821RAWALPINDI: August 07 – A vendor displaying and arranging caps and face masks containing national colour to attract the customers at his roadside setup as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood APP04-070821RAWALPINDI: August 07 – A vendor displaying and arranging national flags and other related stuff to attract the customers at his roadside setup as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood APP05-070821RAWALPINDI: August 07 – Children wearing caps containing national flag and colour in a jubilant mood as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood APP06-070821RAWALPINDI: August 07 – Children wearing caps containing national flag and colour in a jubilant mood as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood