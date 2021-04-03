Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying and arranging mulberries to attract the customers at his... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying and arranging mulberries to attract the customers at his roadside setup Sat, 3 Apr 2021, 5:51 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP21-030421 MULTAN: April 03 - A traffic warden distributing facemasks among the people as safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at SP Chowk. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP20-030421 ALSO READ A vendor displaying watermelons to attract the customers on a greenbelt at Latifabad RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor preparing and displaying a part of room-coolers at his roadside setup A vendor displaying watermelons to attract the customers on a greenbelt at Latifabad A vendor knitting traditional bed at his workplace