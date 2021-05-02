Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying and arranging fruit boxes to attract the customers at... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying and arranging fruit boxes to attract the customers at Fruit and Vegetable Markets Sun, 2 May 2021, 7:53 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP01-020521 ISLAMABAD: May 02 - A vendor displaying and arranging fruit boxes to attract the customers at Fruit and Vegetable Markets. APP photo by Saleem Rana RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Labourers offloading fruits and vegetables from a truck at Fruit and Vegetable market Vendor displaying melons to attract the customers at Fruit and Vegetable Markets Vendor displaying and arranging fruit boxes to attract the customers at Fruit and Vegetable Markets