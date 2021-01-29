A vendor displaying and arranging different kind of seasonal fruits to attract the customers at weekly Jumma Bazaar
APP17-290121 ISLAMABAD: January 29 - A vendor displaying and arranging different kind of seasonal fruits to attract the customers at weekly Jumma Bazaar. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk
APP17-290121

APP18-290121

ALSO READ  A street vendor spreading the tunes through a flute while displaying flutes to attract customers at Raja Bazaar

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR