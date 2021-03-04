Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying and arranging different kind of cloth pieces to attract...PhotosFeature PhotosA vendor displaying and arranging different kind of cloth pieces to attract the customers at Jinnah Bagh Road Thu, 4 Mar 2021, 4:50 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP04-040321 LARKANA: March 04 - A vendor displaying and arranging different kind of cloth pieces to attract the customers at Jinnah Bagh Road. APP photo by Nadeem AkhtarRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORVendors displaying and arranging different kind of cloth pieces to attract the customers at ReshamgaliLARKANA: June 25 An elderly vendor waiting for customers to sell wrist watches at Jinnah Bagh Road during smart lock down by District...