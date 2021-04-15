Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying and arranging dates to attract the customers at Hashtnagri... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying and arranging dates to attract the customers at Hashtnagri Bazaar during Holy Month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak Thu, 15 Apr 2021, 8:35 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-150421 PESHAWAR, April 15 A vendor displaying and arranging dates to attract the customers at Hashtnagri Bazaar during Holy Month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum ALSO READ Faithful breaking the fast (Iftar) on first day of the holy month of Ramazan ul Mubarak arranged by philanthropist at New Memon Masjid RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Roadside vendor preparing traditional food items at Burns Road for customers on 2nd day of Holy Month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak An elderly woman buying fruit chat displayed by a roadside vendor on 2nd day of the Holy Month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak Faithful breaking their fast on the 2nd day of the Holy Month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak arranged by shopkeepers at Burns Road