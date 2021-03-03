A vendor displaying air fill toys to attract the customer at his roadside setup
APP39-030321 MULTAN: March 03 - A vendor displaying air fill toys to attract the customer at his roadside setup. APP photo by Safdar Abbas
APP39-030321

ALSO READ  A vendor extracting fresh pomegranate, grapefruit and carrot juices for customers at Qissa Khawani Bazaar

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR