Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor decorating vehicle for wedding ceremony at his workplacePhotosFeature PhotosA vendor decorating vehicle for wedding ceremony at his workplace Sun, 21 Mar 2021, 6:35 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-210321 MULTAN: March 21 - A vendor decorating vehicle for wedding ceremony at his workplace. APP photo by Safdar AbbasAPP29-210321ALSO READ A vendor arranging and displaying strawberry on his handcart to attract the customers in Federal CapitalRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA vendor arranging and displaying strawberry on his handcart to attract the customers in Federal CapitalA vendor preparing sweet item Jalabi at his shop in a local marketA vendor displaying caps to attract the customers at his roadside setup in Provincial Capital