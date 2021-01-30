Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor decorating a vehicle with natural flowers to be used during... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor decorating a vehicle with natural flowers to be used during wedding ceremony at his workplace Sat, 30 Jan 2021, 3:55 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-300121 LAHORE: January 30 - A vendor decorating a vehicle with natural flowers to be used during wedding ceremony at his workplace. APP Photo by Amir Khan APP10-300121 ALSO READ Worker busy in carving design on wooden sheet at his workplace RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Worker busy in carving design on wooden sheet at his workplace Labourer busy in repairing a vehicle rim at his workplace A factory worker spreading leather sheets for the dry purpose at his workplace