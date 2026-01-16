Saturday, January 17, 2026
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosA vendor cuts and cleans fish for customers at H-9 Weekly Bazaar...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

A vendor cuts and cleans fish for customers at H-9 Weekly Bazaar as demand for seafood rises during extreme cold weather in the federal capital

A vendor cuts and cleans fish for customers at H-9 Weekly Bazaar as demand for seafood rises during extreme cold weather in the federal capital
APP05-160126 ISLAMABAD: January 16 – A vendor cuts and cleans fish for customers at H-9 Weekly Bazaar as demand for seafood rises during extreme cold weather in the federal capital. APP/SAK/MAF/FHA/SSH
7
- Advertisement -
A vendor cuts and cleans fish for customers at H-9 Weekly Bazaar as demand for seafood rises during extreme cold weather in the federal capital
APP05-160126
ISLAMABAD
A vendor cuts and cleans fish for customers at H-9 Weekly Bazaar as demand for seafood rises during extreme cold weather in the federal capital
APP06-160126
ISLAMABAD 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan