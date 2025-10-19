Sunday, October 19, 2025
HomePhotosPhoto FeatureA vendor busy preparing large Manda Roti (Rumali Roti) and Samosa Patti...
PhotosPhoto Feature

A vendor busy preparing large Manda Roti (Rumali Roti) and Samosa Patti at his roadside setup in Ghori Town.

APP01-191025 ISLAMABAD: October 19 - A vendor busy preparing large Manda Roti (Rumali Roti) and Samosa Patti at his roadside setup in Ghori Town. APP/SAK/FHA
5
- Advertisement -
A vendor busy preparing large Manda Roti (Rumali Roti) and Samosa Patti at his roadside setup in Ghori Town.
APP01-191025
ISLAMABAD: October 19 –
A vendor busy preparing large Manda Roti (Rumali Roti) and Samosa Patti at his roadside setup in Ghori Town.
APP02-191025
ISLAMABAD: October 19 – Vendors busy preparing large Manda Roti (Rumali Roti) and Samosa Patti at their roadside setup in Ghori Town. APP/SAK/FHA
A vendor busy preparing large Manda Roti (Rumali Roti) and Samosa Patti at his roadside setup in Ghori Town.
APP03-191025
ISLAMABAD: October 19 – A vendor busy preparing large Manda Roti (Rumali Roti) and Samosa Patti at his roadside setup in Ghori Town. APP/SAK/FHA
A vendor busy preparing large Manda Roti (Rumali Roti) and Samosa Patti at his roadside setup in Ghori Town.
APP04-191025
ISLAMABAD: October 19 – A vendor busy cutting large Manda Roti (Rumali Roti) and Samosa Patti at his roadside setup in Ghori Town. APP/SAK/FHA
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan