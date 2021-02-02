Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor busy in roasting peanuts at his workplace PhotosFeature Photos A vendor busy in roasting peanuts at his workplace Tue, 2 Feb 2021, 4:59 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP04-020221 ISLAMABAD: February 02 - A vendor busy in roasting peanuts at his workplace. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor roasting corns at his roadside set-up for customers An aged man busy in roasting corn cobs to sell at his roadside setup A vendor displaying and arranging peanuts to attract the customers at his shop