A vendor busy in frying traditional food item to attract the customer at Historic Qissa Khuwani Bazaar
APP22-110521 PESHAWAR: May 11  A vendor busy in frying traditional food item to attract the customer at Historic Qissa Khuwani Bazaar. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP22-110521

ALSO READ  A vendor frying traditional food for customers at Fawara Chowk

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR