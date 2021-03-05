Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor busy in displaying strawberries on his bicycle setup on the...PhotosFeature PhotosA vendor busy in displaying strawberries on his bicycle setup on the roadside to attract the customers Fri, 5 Mar 2021, 8:37 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP02-050321 ISLAMABAD: March 05 – A vendor busy in displaying strawberries on his bicycle setup on the roadside to attract the customers. APP photo by Saeed-ul-MulkRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORAn elderly person on the way along with his bicycle loaded with luggageAn elderly street vendor on the way along with bicycle loaded with wooden bases of refrigeratorsA vendor displaying and selling strawberries to attract the customer at Road side