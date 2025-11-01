Saturday, November 1, 2025
HomePhotosPhoto FeatureA vendor busy arranging and displaying fresh Singhara (water chestnuts) on his...
PhotosPhoto Feature

A vendor busy arranging and displaying fresh Singhara (water chestnuts) on his handcart to attract customers at a roadside stall.

APP06-011125 MULTAN: November 01 - A vendor busy arranging and displaying fresh Singhara (water chestnuts) on his handcart to attract customers at a roadside stall. APP/TVE/FHA
4
- Advertisement -
A vendor busy arranging and displaying fresh Singhara (water chestnuts) on his handcart to attract customers at a roadside stall.
APP06-011125
MULTAN: November 01 – 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan