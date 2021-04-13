Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor arranging strawberries to attract the customers at his roadside setup PhotosFeature Photos A vendor arranging strawberries to attract the customers at his roadside setup Tue, 13 Apr 2021, 10:26 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP41-130421 LARKANA: April 13 A vendor arranging strawberries to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar ALSO READ A vendor arranging strawberries dates to attract the customers at his roadside setup RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor arranging strawberries dates to attract the customers at his roadside setup A vendor displaying and arranging strawberries to attract the customers at his roadside setup A vendor displaying strawberries to attract the customers at his roadside setup