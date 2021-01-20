Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor arranging seasonal fruit oranges to attract the customers at his... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor arranging seasonal fruit oranges to attract the customers at his roadside setup Wed, 20 Jan 2021, 7:31 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-200121 RAWALPINDI: January 20 – A vendor arranging seasonal fruit oranges to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood ALSO READ A vendor arranging seasonal fruit oranges to attract the customers at his roadside setup RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor arranging seasonal fruit oranges to attract the customers at his roadside setup Vendors displaying seasonal fruit oranges to attract the customers at Fruit and Vegetable Market A vendor displaying oranges to attract the customers at weekly bazaar