A vendor arranging and displaying vegetable to attract the customers at weekly bazaar, Peshawar Morr

Tue, 6 Apr 2021, 7:15 PM

APP02-060421 ISLAMABAD: April 06 - A vendor arranging and displaying vegetable to attract the customers at weekly bazaar, Peshawar Morr. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk