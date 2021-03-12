Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor arranging and displaying traditional sweet stuff (Gur) to attract customers...PhotosFeature PhotosA vendor arranging and displaying traditional sweet stuff (Gur) to attract customers at his roadside setup at Karal Chowk Fri, 12 Mar 2021, 6:39 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP18-120321 RAWALPINDI: March 12 - A vendor arranging and displaying traditional sweet stuff (Gur) to attract customers at his roadside setup at Karal Chowk. APP photo by Abid ZiaAPP18-120321ALSO READ Traditional drummers along with their drums sitting on a roadside at Faizabad while waiting for clients to be hired for functionsRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORTraditional drummers along with their drums sitting on a roadside at Faizabad while waiting for clients to be hired for functionsTraditional wrestlers practicing in an arena setup on the banks of a canalA vendor busy in preparing traditional food item Katlama at Jilani Park during Jashan Biharan Mela