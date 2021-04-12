Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor arranging and displaying toys to attract the customers at Double... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor arranging and displaying toys to attract the customers at Double Road Mon, 12 Apr 2021, 7:35 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP16-120421 QUETTA: April 12 A vendor arranging and displaying toys to attract the customers at Double Road. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Vendors displaying toys to attract the customers at Chungi No.14 A child looking for used toys at Jinnah Bagh Road Women selecting to purchase toys for kids from roadside set-up by vendor at Saddar area in Provincial Capital