Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor arranging and displaying the part of traditional smoking Huqqa instrument...PhotosFeature PhotosA vendor arranging and displaying the part of traditional smoking Huqqa instrument (Chilam) at his shop in the Provincial Capital Thu, 25 Feb 2021, 7:02 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP74-250221 LAHORE: February 25 - A vendor arranging and displaying the part of traditional smoking Huqqa instrument (Chilam) at his shop in the Provincial Capital. APP photo by Mustafa LashariAPP74-250221RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA vendor displaying traditional ice-cream (Kulfi) to attract the customers at Station RoadA farmer preparing traditional sweet item gurLabourer busy in preparing traditional sweet (Gurr) at his workplace