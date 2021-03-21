A vendor arranging and displaying strawberry on his handcart to attract the customers in Federal Capital
APP17-210321 ISLAMABAD: March 21  A vendor arranging and displaying strawberry on his handcart to attract the customers in Federal Capital. APP Photo by Saleem Rana
APP17-210321

ALSO READ  A vendor preparing sweet item Jalabi at his shop in a local market

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR