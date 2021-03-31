Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor arranging and displaying mulberries to attract the customers at his... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor arranging and displaying mulberries to attract the customers at his roadside setup Wed, 31 Mar 2021, 6:25 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP15-310321 LAHORE: March 31 A vendor arranging and displaying mulberries to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch APP15-310321 ALSO READ A vendor displaying fresh vegetable to attract the customers at Old Bus Stand Road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying pomegranate juices to attract the customers near Dolat Gate Chowk A vendor displaying fresh vegetable to attract the customers at Old Bus Stand Road A street vendor on the way with his bicycle loaded with seasonal plants to attract the customers at Sambrial