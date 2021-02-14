Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor arranging and displaying flower bouquets and balloons to attract the... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor arranging and displaying flower bouquets and balloons to attract the customers in Federal Capital Sun, 14 Feb 2021, 7:25 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP04-140221 ISLAMABAD: February 14 - A vendor arranging and displaying flower bouquets and balloons to attract the customers in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk ALSO READ Youngsters catching a kite on the road in Federal Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying balloons to attract the customers in Federal Capital Youngsters catching a kite on the road in Federal Capital A painter busy in painting a wall at 6th Avenue in Federal Capital