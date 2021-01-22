Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor arranging and displaying different kinds of Plastic Toys on their... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor arranging and displaying different kinds of Plastic Toys on their handcart at walled city in the Provincial Capital Sat, 23 Jan 2021, 12:15 AM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP58-220121 LAHORE: January 22 - A vendor arranging and displaying different kinds of Plastic Toys on their handcart at walled city in the Provincial Capital. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari ALSO READ A vendor arranging and displaying different kinds of colorful clothes at his shop in a local market of Provincial Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Children playing snooker at the central greenbelt of Harbanspura road in the Provincial Capital People busy in selecting and purchasing old woolies displayed by roadside vendor at Faqirabad area during foggy weather at Provincial Capital A vendor arranging and displaying different kinds of colorful clothes at his shop in a local market of Provincial Capital