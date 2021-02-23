Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor arranging and displaying carpets to attract the customers at his...PhotosFeature PhotosA vendor arranging and displaying carpets to attract the customers at his roadside setup in Federal Capital Tue, 23 Feb 2021, 6:19 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP01-230221 ISLAMABAD: February 23 - A vendor arranging and displaying carpets to attract the customers at his roadside setup in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saeed-ul-MulkRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA vendor displaying carpets to attract the customersA vendor hanging carpets on cemented blocks at center path of road at Patang Chowk area after washing in factorySIALKOT: October 02 – A vendor selling out carpets at his roadside setup. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt