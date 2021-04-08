Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor arranging and displaying artificial flowers to attract the customers at... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor arranging and displaying artificial flowers to attract the customers at Resham Bazaar Thu, 8 Apr 2021, 8:19 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP39-080421 HYDERABAD: April 08 A vendor arranging and displaying artificial flowers to attract the customers at Resham Bazaar. APP photo by Akram Ali ALSO READ A street vendor displaying decorative artificial flowers to attract the customers while shuttling on road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A street vendor displaying decorative artificial flowers to attract the customers while shuttling on road An elderly street vendor displaying decorative artificial flowers to attract the customers while shuttling on road HYDERABAD: July 29 A large number of people throng for Eid shopping at Resham Bazaar ahead of Eidul Azha. APP photo by Farhan...