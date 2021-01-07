Home Photos Feature Photos A vender on his way with loading household stuff during foggy weather... PhotosFeature Photos A vender on his way with loading household stuff during foggy weather morning Thu, 7 Jan 2021, 6:38 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP39-070121 SIALKOT: January 07 - A vender on his way with loading household stuff during foggy weather morning. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt APP39-070121 ALSO READ A view of thick fog that engulfs whole the city RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of thick fog that engulfs the whole city during morning time A view of thick fog that engulfs whole the city Dense of fog spread in the city. A view of Sargodha Road on Sunday