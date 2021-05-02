Home Photos Feature Photos A vender displaying plastic bath tub for children on a footpath to... PhotosFeature Photos A vender displaying plastic bath tub for children on a footpath to attract the customers Sun, 2 May 2021, 8:58 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-020521 LAHORE: May 02 - A vender displaying plastic bath tub for children on a footpath to attract the customers. APP photo by Amir khan ALSO READ Gypsy woman with her children eating biscuit on footpath at Gul Center RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Gypsy woman with her children eating biscuit on footpath at Gul Center Free education important to end child labour: Begum Samina Alvi A vendor displaying plastic chairs to children to attract the customers at his roadside setup