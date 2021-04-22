Home Photos Feature Photos A vender displaying children wear and footwear to attract the customer inside... PhotosFeature Photos A vender displaying children wear and footwear to attract the customer inside old city Thu, 22 Apr 2021, 11:18 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP59-220421 LAHORE: April 22 - A vender displaying children wear and footwear to attract the customer inside old city. APP photo by Rana Imran RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A family selecting to purchase footwear from roadside setup by vendor shops at Saddar area in Provincial Capital Ladies busy in selecting and purchasing footwear from roadside vendor A shopkeeper arranging and displaying footwear to attract the customer in his shop