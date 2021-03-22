Home Photos Feature Photos A tricycle rickshaw holder on the way loaded with water tanks at...PhotosFeature PhotosA tricycle rickshaw holder on the way loaded with water tanks at General Bus Stand Mon, 22 Mar 2021, 9:58 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP36-220321 MULTAN: March 22 A tricycle rickshaw holder on the way loaded with water tanks at General Bus Stand. APP photo by Safdar AbbasRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA vendor loading sugarcane on his tricycle rickshaw to deliver in different selling points of the city Gypsy family members traveling on the tricycle rickshawA tricycle rickshaw on the way at Bypass Road during morning time