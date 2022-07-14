PhotosFeature Photos A tricycle loader is on the way passing through the stagnant rain water creating unhygienic conditions and hurdles in the smooth traffic flow due to heavy rain spell of monsoon which needs the attention of the concerned authorities. Thu, 14 Jul 2022, 9:59 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP31-140722 LAHORE: July 14- A tricycle loader is on the way passing through the stagnant rain water creating unhygienic conditions and hurdles in the smooth traffic flow due to heavy rain spell of monsoon which needs the attention of the concerned authorities. APP Photo by Rana Imran APP31-140722 LAHORE: APP32-140722 LAHORE: July 14-Daily life disturbed due to heavy monsoon rain as a man carrying grocery with both hands on the way to home passing through flooded area with unhygienic water and create hurdles in the smooth traffic flow which needs the attention of the concerned authorities. APP Photo by Rana Imran