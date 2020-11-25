Home Photos Feature Photos A tri-wheeler loader on the way under the cover of plastic sheet... PhotosFeature Photos A tri-wheeler loader on the way under the cover of plastic sheet during rain Wed, 25 Nov 2020, 7:05 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP24-251120 PESHAWAR: November 25 A tri-wheeler loader on the way under the cover of plastic sheet during rain. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP24-251120 ALSO READ A female beggar sitting on the road asking for mercy during rain that experienced in twin cities RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A street vendor displaying different kinds of warm stuff to attract customers while sitting under a shade during rain that experienced in twin cities A motorcyclist on the way under the cover of plastic sheet to protect them from rain Women on the way under the cover of umbrellas to protect them from rain at Khanna Pul