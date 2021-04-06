Home Photos Feature Photos A tri-cycle rickshaw driver on the way while cover him with plastic... PhotosFeature Photos A tri-cycle rickshaw driver on the way while cover him with plastic sheet to protect from rain that experienced the Provincial Capital Tue, 6 Apr 2021, 11:32 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP60-060421 LAHORE: April 06 - A tri-cycle rickshaw driver on the way while cover him with plastic sheet to protect from rain that experienced the Provincial Capital. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari ALSO READ Vendors take shelter under huge umbrella to protect from rain that experienced the Federal Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of vehicles lights reflection on road after rain in the Provincial Capital A motorcyclist with family on the way while cover with umbrella to protect from rain that experienced the Provincial Capital A motorcyclist on the way under the cover of cloth to protect from rain that experienced the City