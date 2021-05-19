Home Photos Feature Photos A tri-cycle delivery cart holder purchasing fuel from an illegal petrol selling... PhotosFeature Photos A tri-cycle delivery cart holder purchasing fuel from an illegal petrol selling point along the roadside near Vehari Chowk Thu, 20 May 2021, 1:06 AM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP54-1905-21 MULTAN: May 19 - A tri-cycle delivery cart holder purchasing fuel from an illegal petrol selling point along the roadside near Vehari Chowk. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP54-1905-21MULTAN: May 19 – . APP photo by Qasim Ghauri ALSO READ A traditional barber shaving his customer under the shadow of a tree near Vehari Chowk RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A traditional barber shaving his customer under the shadow of a tree near Vehari Chowk A family traveling by an out order caged tricycle rickshaw while the driver struggling to push it forward at Vehari Chowk A cart holder on his way with a heavy supply of traditional room cooler toward the market as per increased demand due to hot... Paid Advertisements