A tri-cycle delivery cart holder purchasing fuel from an illegal petrol selling point along the roadside near Vehari Chowk
APP54-1905-21 MULTAN: May 19 - A tri-cycle delivery cart holder purchasing fuel from an illegal petrol selling point along the roadside near Vehari Chowk. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri
APP54-1905-21
MULTAN: May 19 – . APP photo by Qasim Ghauri
ALSO READ  A traditional barber shaving his customer under the shadow of a tree near Vehari Chowk

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR