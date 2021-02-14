A traffic police warden checking a vehicle's tented sheets at Aabpara
APP28-140221 ISLAMABAD: February 14 - A traffic police warden checking a vehicle's tented sheets at Aabpara. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh
A traffic police warden stops a vehicle for its tinted windows at Aabpara, Islamabad
A traffic police warden stops a vehicle for its tinted windows at Aabpara, Islamabad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR