PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A teacher is checking body temperature of students at school entrance as part of COVID-19 SOPs as all educational institutions has started normal classes after the approval from the National Coordination Committee (NCC) across the country Mon, 11 Oct 2021, 11:22 PM APP48-111021 PESHAWAR: October 11- A teacher is checking body temperature of students at school entrance as part of COVID-19 SOPs as all educational institutions has started normal classes after the approval from the National Coordination Committee (NCC) across the country . APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP48-111021 PESHAWAR APP49-111021 PESHAWAR: October 11-The students are sitting in queues and waiting for their turn to be checked against corona fever before entering school premises in Provincial Capital as alleducational institutions has started normal classes after the approval from the National Coordination Committee (NCC) across the country. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum