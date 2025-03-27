A sudden fire erupted in Landa Bazaar in Sadiqabad, prompting the Rescue 1122 team to declare a red code. Rescue 1122 teams from all four tehsils of Rahim Yar Khan District are struggling to extinguish the fire
